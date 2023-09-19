Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

Lalbaugcha Raja | Vijay Gohil

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lord Ganesha has finally arrived at our homes. Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that is celebrated with so much pomp and joy across India. This year the 10 day festival starts from today, September 19 and marks the beginning of India's festive season.

From kids to elders, devotees of all age are busy celebrating their favourite Ganesha. Here is how India celebrated the home coming of the elephant God.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Aarti begins amid a huge gathering of devotees at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/y1tdC5iANe — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

#WATCH | Aarti performed amid a huge gathering at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/czHy9YN4C9 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Aarti performed at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur this morning, on #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/PIFj3gvpNi — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A special aarti performed at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, on #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/XMM5L6CTXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

While, some are attending aartis at temples and various pandals across the country, there are some who are all set to bring Bappa home from shops.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals from Dadar railway station where people were seen taking idols of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



(Visuals from earlier today) pic.twitter.com/CbuplHIdzD — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

A stunning, way of carving out Lord Ganesha was seen in Surat, where a woman artist carved out Lord Ganesha using soap.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A woman artist from Surat carved out an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha using soap for Ganesh Chaturthi. (18.09) pic.twitter.com/rVucGz7unq — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

