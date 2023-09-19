 Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGanesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

This year the 10 day festival starts from today, September 19 and marks the beginning of India's festive season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Lalbaugcha Raja | Vijay Gohil

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lord Ganesha has finally arrived at our homes. Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that is celebrated with so much pomp and joy across India. This year the 10 day festival starts from today, September 19 and marks the beginning of India's festive season.

From kids to elders, devotees of all age are busy celebrating their favourite Ganesha. Here is how India celebrated the home coming of the elephant God.

While, some are attending aartis at temples and various pandals across the country, there are some who are all set to bring Bappa home from shops.

A stunning, way of carving out Lord Ganesha was seen in Surat, where a woman artist carved out Lord Ganesha using soap.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know The Shubh Muhrat To Bring Lord Ganesha To Your Home
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Expensive Art! Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' Sets Auction Record; Artwork Sold For ₹61.8...

Expensive Art! Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' Sets Auction Record; Artwork Sold For ₹61.8...

Heritage Havens: 7 Countries With The Most Number Of UNESCO Heritage Sites

Heritage Havens: 7 Countries With The Most Number Of UNESCO Heritage Sites

Signs That Indicate Your Heart Is Weak And Needs Attention

Signs That Indicate Your Heart Is Weak And Needs Attention

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

Ganpati Bappa Morya! 7 Lesser Known Facts About Lord Ganesha That Will Simply Blow Your Mind

Ganpati Bappa Morya! 7 Lesser Known Facts About Lord Ganesha That Will Simply Blow Your Mind