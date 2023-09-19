Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lord Ganesha has finally arrived at our homes. Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that is celebrated with so much pomp and joy across India. This year the 10 day festival starts from today, September 19 and marks the beginning of India's festive season.
From kids to elders, devotees of all age are busy celebrating their favourite Ganesha. Here is how India celebrated the home coming of the elephant God.
While, some are attending aartis at temples and various pandals across the country, there are some who are all set to bring Bappa home from shops.
A stunning, way of carving out Lord Ganesha was seen in Surat, where a woman artist carved out Lord Ganesha using soap.
