 Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know The Shubh Muhrat To Bring Lord Ganesha To Your Home
FPJ Web Desk
article-image

'Ganapati Bappa Morya!'Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, celebrated with great fervour across India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 19.

This festival that starts from Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and continues till Ananta Chaturdashi. It is the most auspicious day to worship Lord Ganesha. 

Date and Time

Chaturthi Tithi begins at September 18, 12:39 pm and Chaturthi Tithi ends at September 19, 01:43 pm
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat timings 10:27 am to 12:54 pm

Muhrat

The auspicious time for idol installation is from 11:07 AM to 01:34 PM on September 19.

The final day, known as Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) on September 28, the idol is immersed in water as a ceremonial farewell.

Shubh Muhurat in different cities on September 19

Mumbai- 11:19 am to 01:43 pm

New Delhi-11:01 am to 01:28 pm

Bengaluru-11:01 am to 01:26 pm

Kolkata-10:17 am to 12:44 pm

Ahmedabad-11:20 am to 01:43 pm

Chennai-10:50 am to 01:16 pm

Jaipur-11:07 am to 01:34 pm

Hyderabad-10:57 am to 01:23 pm

Chandigarh-11:03 am to 01:30 pm

Avoid Moon Sighting

But, make sure to avoid looking at the moon on Chaturthi, as people believe that seeing the mooon on this day brings bad luck.

September 19- 09:45 am to 08:44 pm

September 18- 12:39 pm to 07:46 pm

