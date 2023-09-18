Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Dhol Tasha Pathaks From Mumbai Who Make The Festivities All Musical

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Ganesh Chathurthi 2023 is almost here, and if your live in Mumbai or any part of Maharashtra, you know one thing that is most important before and during the festivities- its some traditional 'Dhol Tasha.' Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak is amongst one of the most popular Dhol Tasha Pathaks in Mumbai
Shiledar Dhol Tasha Pathak is another popular Dhol Tasha pathaks from Mumbai that you simply cannot miss
Shree Sai Dhwaj Dhol Tasha Pathak is another Dhol Tasha Pathak that play traditional dhol beats during Ganapati agaman and visarjan, that will make you crave for more
Samna Dhol Tasha Pathak is touted as one of the top Dhol Pathaks in Mumbai and across Maharashtra
Baji Dhol Tasha Pathak are known for putting across some traditional beats and a complete visual delight
Shivsutra Dhol Tasha Pathak has been in the business for years, is known for their colourful band and foot tapping beats
Vighneshwar Dhol Tasha Pathak is another popular Dhol Tasha Pathak, without which the Ganapati agaman and visarjan is simply incomplete
