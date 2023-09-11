Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Must-Visit Pandals In Mumbai That You Simply Cannot Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Lalbaugcha Raja is the most visited Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai. The pandal located in Lalbaug was founded in 1943. The stunning pandal and its main attraction the Ganesha idol is one of the tallest in Mumbai and you might have to wait in a long queue to get the live darshan
GSB Seva Mandal in Kings Circle is one of the richest Ganeshas in Mumbai. The pandal might have a simple theme to it, but the GSB Ganesha is known for its stunning necklaces, and other expensive ornaments. This year the popular Ganesha is insured for over Rs 300 crores
Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati in Girgaon is the oldest Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai. Established in 1893 by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, this Ganesh Pandal completed 130 years last year
Mumbaicha Raja located at Ganesh Galli is a pandal that comes up with different themes every year. This year the pandal is all set to replicate the Raigad Fort to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation
Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is another popular Ganesh Pandfal that you simply cannot miss! The Pandal founded in 1910 is located beneath the Chinchpokli flyover
Khetwadicha Ganraj is one of the must visit pandals in Mumbai. It is located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, Grant road to be precise. This is one of the oldest Ganesh Pandals which has won awards over the years for its intriguing details of Ganesh Idol
Andhericha Raja located in Andheri is known for its different themes. This year the pandal is all set to recreate the Raigad Fort to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation
