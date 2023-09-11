When To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi On September 18 or September 19? Read To Know The Exact Tithi | FPJ

Ganeshotsav starts with Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (tenth day of the Ganpati Festival). Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi is the day when people bring Ganpati Bappa with chants like "Ganpati Bappa Mourya", at homes and in pandals; set up at different localities for mass celebrations of Ganesh Utsav. After Lord Ganesha's Aarti, prasad, which includes delicacies such as Ganesha's favourite sweet, modak is distributed among devotees. On the tenth day, Ganesh Visarjan is done with full enthusiasm and tears in devotees eyes and by chanting; "Pudjya Varshi Lavkar Ya"; meaning 'asking Bappa to return early next year'.

This festival is celebrated with great fanfare throughout India but specifically in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha blessings are sought before doing any significant work in life as the deity is revered as the God of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the God of wisdom and intelligence.

As Ganeshotsav is around the corner and there is a dilemma about the correct date of Ganesh Chaturthi as to whether the celebrations will begin on September 18 or 19.

When To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi On September 18 or September 19?

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ganesha's birth is believed to have occurred in August or September, specifically during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. In 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, September 19th.

The auspicious time for welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes on Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 12:39 pm on September 18, 2023, and conclude at 01:43 pm on September 19, 2023, as per the Drik Panchang.

The most auspicious time to bring Bappa and for pooja is Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:19 am to 01:43 pm on September 19.

While the tenth and last day, of the Ganeshotsav that is Ganesh Visarjan, will take place on Thursday, September 28th.

