Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Style Is Whimsical

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 13, 2025
Taylor Swift has impeccable taste in style when it comes to her concerts. Bright, bold and iconic. Let's have a look at her style as a showgirl
All images from Instagram/Taylor Swift
The glittery purple crop top and shimmering blue mini skirt with block heels reflect 1989’s upbeat, synth-pop era- bold colors, retro glam, and high-energy stage presence
Styled in a pastel pink, crystal-studded bodysuit with matching glitter boots, she channels Lover’s romantic, whimsical world filled with soft tones, sparkles, and playful confidence
A gold fringe dress that sways with every move nods to Fearless’s country-pop roots, youthful sparkle, and the joyful, free-spirited vibe of her early tours
A white gown printed with handwritten lyrics mirrors Red’s deeply personal storytelling and emotional rawness, blending vintage romance with heartfelt confessions
In a black, asymmetrical bodysuit wrapped in gold snake embroidery, she embraces Reputation’s fierce, vengeful, and commanding energy -complete with wet-hair drama in the rain
Wearing a voluminous aqua ball gown with intricate beading, she leans into Speak Now’s fairytale storytelling, theatrical elegance, and dreamy princess-like visuals
