Independence Day 2025: Tricolour Rangoli Designs To Try

By: Rahul M | August 13, 2025

Classic Ashoka Chakra Pattern. Use saffron, white, and green powders in concentric circles. Add the Ashoka Chakra in the center with blue rangoli powder or rice grains

India Map Silhouette. Fill the map with the tricolour in horizontal stripes. Outline with marigold petals or diyas for an evening glow.

All images from Pinterest

Peacock Tricolour Theme. Make a peacock with feathers in saffron, white, and green shades. Use deep blue for the peacock’s body to complement the Ashoka Chakra tones

Floral Petal Rangoli. Create a rough map of India and fill it with tricolor petals

Minimal tricolor rangoli. You can simply make design of the India map, joined by 2 supporting hands below it and fill it with tricolor

Message Rangoli. Write “Vande Mataram” or “Jai Hind” inside a tricolour border

Kids’ Friendly Handprint Rangoli. Children can stamp saffron, white, and green handprints in a circle around a blue chakra

