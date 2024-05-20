Mumbai Masala: Elections In The Social Media Age |

The election campaign has come to an end. But the din and colour of the earlier polls was conspicuous by its near absence. Earlier the candidates or their chamchas used to knock at people's doors, hand over their handbills, and appeal for votes with fake smiles pasted on their faces. Also, you used to get voting cards informing you about your polling booth. Not any more. I don't know the reason for this phenomenon. Maybe the social media has replaced the karyakartas. You are bombarded with appeals from netas on WhatsApp, SMS and even recorded calls.

Incidentally, this was also the most expensive poll ever conducted. Many political workers refused to hit the ground till they were paid handsomely. A candidate was complaining that he was pestered by random men who claimed to have control over 500 votes and more and quoted the price for the same. Its a different matter that their claims were as fake as the promises made by the candidates.

A 'Cancer Warrior' Wins SoBo's Heart

When it became known that the BJP had decided to give the prestigious Mumbai South seat to the Shiv Sena, many were upset. There was more disappointment when the Shiv Sena announced its Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav as its candidate.

Many outside of Byculla asked: “Yamini who?.” But it must be said to Yamini's credit that she has proved most of the sceptics wrong. She is extremely articulate in Marathi, English and Hindi. She takes pride in the fact that she went to a municipal school. And more than anything, she is a cancer survivor. In fact she calls herself a “cancer warrior”. She says the Big C is not something to worry about. It should accepted as a challenge and conquered.

Whatever be the poll outcome, Yamini will be fondly remembered by many people of SoBo.

Show Of Force

Police personnel, CISF, BSF, CRF and MSB during a route march at Gateway of India ahead of Lok Sabha election | Vijay Gohil FPJ

A Shocking Dacoity. A Quick Resolution

The daylight dacoity at the home of Cafe Mysore owner Naresh Nayak has shocked residents of Matunga-Sion neighbourhood. The dacoity took place at Naresh's rented flat in Sion. But it must be said to the credit of the deputy commissioner of the area, Prashant Kadam, that he swiftly swung into action and had all the suspects arrested in 24 hours.

Flavours Of The South

The Shivaji Park area, once known for its Maharashtrian eateries, appears to have fallen in line with other places where south Indian restaurants dominate.

Mani's Cafe has opened an outlet at Kohinoor Square opposite Sena Bhavan, and it is a big hit. The owner Manikandan already has a joint across the road, which is also popular. A more recent addition is Cafe Sharda on Ranade Road opposite Oven Fresh. This cafe has no seating. Its idli sambar is good and so is the medu vada. Amidst all this, Prakash is holding its head high with its garam batatawadas, misal, usal and piyush.

Tailpiece

A wag observed that the hotels of Lonavala and Khandala are fully occupied by Mumbaikars who want a stable government without their votes!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)