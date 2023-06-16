Cyclone Biparjoy: Journalists Who Went Viral For Their Sensational Style Of Reporting Cyclonic Storm In Gujarat (WATCH)

News media constantly shared updates on Cyclone Biparjoy with people and kept them informed about the weather conditions in the affected regions. During the coverage of the cyclonic storm that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea across the Gujarat coast and its neighbourhood, some journalists and their respective media houses did more than providing live updates. They staged a high-voltage drama on Indian TV and were eventually trolled on social media.

About three reporters covering Cyclone Biparjoy coined their names for their work in the most bizarre way.

Firstly, a Pakistan-based reporter identified as Abdul Rehman Khan went viral for his intense and risky manner of reporting. While being on camera and reporting the situation, he jumped into the Karachi Sea to examine its depth. This incident reminded people of internet sensation and journalist Chaand Nawab who won the hearts of netizens years ago for his quirky style of reporting happenings.

WATCH VIDEO

In no time, another video, from a well-known Indian television channel, covered the cyclone in a sensational style. It showed a journalist dramatically giving weather updates to the viewers. Identified as Sweta Tripathi was trolled for overacting while reporting the weather conditions of Cyclone Biparjoy right from the studio settings as she carried an umbrella to dramatise the scenario.

Check out the viral video

Things didn't stop there as one more such incident surfaced. Another Hindi news media channel caught attention for its dramatic way of covering the cyclone. This time, it showed a journalist seated on a helicopter virtually navigating over the cyclone-affected Arabian Sea as she claimed to share live updates from Gujarat while actually being in the news studio.

With these above incidents that went viral and created a buzz on the internet, it can't go unsaid that several media outlets did a responsible job in covering Cyclone Biparjoy for their viewers.