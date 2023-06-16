'Bas Karo': Another Video Of Journalist Dramatically Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral; Netizens React | Twitter

A video of a journalist from a reputed Hindi TV news channel covering Cyclone Biparjoy in a bizarre way has gone viral on the internet. The footage showed the journalist seated on a helicopter and virtually navigating over the cyclone-affected Arabian Sea as she claimed to share live updates from Gujarat.

"Now, the helicopter has reached Gujarat's sky to take note of the rough sea and share updates from here (translated)," she says right from the news studio.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens react

Memes hit social media after this yet another footage of dramatic coverage surfaced online. Calling it "top-notch drama", netizens urged media outlets to stop such instances of reporting. They echoed their voices to say "Aree Bas Karo."

Similar videos that went viral

An Indian Hindi news channel news anchor identified as Sweta Tripathi was recently trolled for overacting while reporting weather updates of the cyclonic storm. Even if the reporter went live from the studio, she carried an umbrella to dramatise and sync to severe weather conditions shown in a video played behind her. Misleading the audience, the news was said to be reported from Dwarka in Gujarat.

Earlier, in a similar case, a Pakistan-based reporter covering Cyclone Biparjoy for his viewers reminded people of internet sensation and journalist Chaand Nawab after he jumped into the Karachi Sea to examine its depth. Identified as Abdul Rehman Khan went viral for his intense and risky manner of reporting.