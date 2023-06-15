Viral Video: TV Anchor Covers Cyclone Biparjoy Holding Umbrella In News Studio, TROLLED For Overacting On Camera

What's trending on the internet today? In case you have been scrolling through feeds on social media, you couldn't have missed the video of a journalist sharing a weather update on Indian television in the most hilarious and dramatic manner.

About the viral video

The news anchor identified as Sweta Tripathi was at her studio reporting the updates on Cyclone Biparjoy, a cyclonic storm expected to cross the Gujarat coast and also affect neighbouring areas on Thursday. She was posing to the camera with the backdrop of a video that showed severe weather conditions. Despite her reporting on the recent Cyclone Biparjoy, it was noted that the video was inappropriate and showed visuals from a Hurricane in Florida.

Also, what caught the attention of viewers was the bizarre way of covering the weather report. Even if the reporter went live from the studio, she carried an umbrella to sync to the weather shown in the video played behind. Misleading the audience, the news was said to be reported from Dwarka in Gujarat.

"We have reached Dwarka, Gujarat and it is getting difficult to even stand stable due to strong winds here. Cyclone Biparjoy that is coming to the region with the speed of 150kmph has made it challenging to stand or speak. Avoid going near coast... Thus, be cautious," Sweta can be heard saying during the weather report.

TROLLED on internet

People found it to have a lot of drama and overacting that was termed unnecessary. Memes hit social media to troll the popular news channel as well as the reporter for such a stunt while informing about concerning updates of a severe cyclonic storm.

