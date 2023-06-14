Cyclone Biparjoy: Pak Reporter Jumps Into Karachi Sea To Check Its Depth; Netizens Find 'Naya Chand Nawab' In Him As Video Goes Viral

Twitter

We come across various hilarious and bizarre videos on social media. The latest video to go viral on social media is of a Karachi man who took the term 'reporting live' too seriously.

The viral video was posted by a Twitter user named Naila Inayat, with a caption that said, "Masterclass in weather reporting."

In the video, a middle-aged man is seen reporting about the weather and the depth of the sea. Within a few minutes, the man literally jumps into the sea in Karachi along with his microphone and continues reporting from the water. He tries to go underwater and says, "Paani itna gehra hai ki koi todd nahi." Finally, he signs off as Abdul Rehman Khan, with cameraman Taimur Khan from Abdul Rehman News, Karachi.

Netizens were reminded of Chand Nawab who attained fame through a video uploaded in 2008. Chand Nawab while reporting the Eid festival frenzy on a staircase at a railway station in Karachi was repeatedly interrupted by passengers making him irritated. The video went immensely viral on social media, garnering millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms. The viral video inspired Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan to create actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Chand Nawab in 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan in which the lead actors where Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Masterclass in weather reporting. pic.twitter.com/bedXuvcEaA — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 14, 2023

The hilarious video has received quite a lot of comments. Most people laughed off the video and applauded the reporter's commitment towards his work and said, 'Gazab commitment.'

"Mamale ki tah tak jaa kr reporting krta bahadur reporter," wrote a user.

"Chand Nawab in reality," commented another user.

"Ye to paani me kuda aur khada nahi par beth gaya hai," said another user.

"Oscar level reporting," commented another user.

"Hairan ho rahi hai ki paani me mike ke saath chalang lagane ke baad bhi mike kaam kar raha hai," wrote another user.

"Reporting ho to bilkul ground se nahi to bilkul bhi nahi," reacted a user.