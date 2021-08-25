e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

'Cow’s milk is for calves, not humans': PETA India's tweet receives backlash for 'cultural interference'

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo: Unsplash/@photopope

| Photo: Unsplash/@photopope

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has found itself amidst controversy in India over it's tweet that suggests that the public should refrain from drinking cow milk.

On Monday, August 23, PETA India made a tweet that reads, "Cow’s milk is for calves, not humans. Switch to plant-based."

However, this tweet didn't go well with Indians, especially Hindus, who seem infuriated at the statement by PETA. It is noteworthy that milk is considered to be a sacred animal in Hinduism.

This isn't the first time that PETA has come under fire for suggesting that we reserve cow milk for calves.

Earlier this month, PETA made a tweet about something called 'National Boob Day'. The official Twitter handle of the animal rights organisation put up a cartoon of a man drinking milk directly from a cow. That tweet had earned backlash too.

Responding to PETA's latest tweet, one Twitter user wrote, "Dear @PetaIndia meat is also only for animals not for humans. Do dare stop nonveg food for all humans."

Another wrote, "Dear PETA, Milk is not just a source of nutrition but also tradition for us. You want to sell your soya-based protein, sell it to other markets. Please don't interfere in our culture."

Here's how others are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
