'Curries are spice blends': WaPo columnist apologises for ignorant statement on Indian cuisine; netizens find fault in apology too

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten who faced global backlash for stating that 'Indian cuisine is based entirely on one spice' in a recent article has now apologised for his words.

Apologising on Twitter, the columnist wrote, "From start to finish plus the illo, the column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d---head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies. (Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.)"

In a screenshot that went viral, the previous version of the article read, "Indian food. The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports ... and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice. If you like Indian curries, yay, you like Indian food! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like Indian food."

The article had faced backlash from people across the globe for its lack of research and knowledge.

The apology by Weingarten has also become a controversy because it is factually incorrect. 'Curry' isn't spice blend, 'masala' is. Many have called the apology 'forced' and 'factually incorrect'.

Here's how people are reacting to the apology. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:03 PM IST