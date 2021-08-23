'Potholes have turned into valleys': FPJ video of damaged Mumbai roads goes viral; netizens join in to share their woes

In Mumbai, heavy rains mean a cosy corner near the window, a cup of hot tea, and relaxation to the sound of raindrops falling on the roof. However, for those who travel via roads, the word 'rain' is synonymous with 'nightmare' owing to the dreadful potholes on almost every road and the frustrating traffic jam.

Last week as Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, roads across Mumbai worsened the traffic due to potholes. Twitter has proof.

On Saturday, FPJ reporter Sanjay Jog captured videos of a pothole-ridden road that looks less like a road and more like a cluster of potholes.

The video enraged Twitterati who held the authorities accountable virtually and questioned the pathetic state of affairs.

However, it seems like we are not the only ones complaining. Citizens across Mumbai have been using social media to complain about the condition of pothole-ridden roads that act as an annual headache.

People from various corners of Mumbai have been sharing pictures and videos of potholes on the streets in their areas, criticising the authority for negligence.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:46 PM IST