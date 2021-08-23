e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport: Reports People are of the same opinion. Now, PM has to take a decision: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on caste census
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:45 PM IST

'Potholes have turned into valleys': FPJ video of damaged Mumbai roads goes viral; netizens join in to share their woes

FPJ Web Desk
Pothole at Sion Bandra Link road, Mumbai | Photo: B L Soni

Pothole at Sion Bandra Link road, Mumbai | Photo: B L Soni

Advertisement

In Mumbai, heavy rains mean a cosy corner near the window, a cup of hot tea, and relaxation to the sound of raindrops falling on the roof. However, for those who travel via roads, the word 'rain' is synonymous with 'nightmare' owing to the dreadful potholes on almost every road and the frustrating traffic jam.

Last week as Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, roads across Mumbai worsened the traffic due to potholes. Twitter has proof.

ALSO READ

Potholes, traffic snarls: A never ending punishment during Mumbai rains

On Saturday, FPJ reporter Sanjay Jog captured videos of a pothole-ridden road that looks less like a road and more like a cluster of potholes.

Advertisement

The video enraged Twitterati who held the authorities accountable virtually and questioned the pathetic state of affairs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it seems like we are not the only ones complaining. Citizens across Mumbai have been using social media to complain about the condition of pothole-ridden roads that act as an annual headache.

People from various corners of Mumbai have been sharing pictures and videos of potholes on the streets in their areas, criticising the authority for negligence.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Impact | Pothole Perils: Mumbaikars, your ride just got a lot smoother - see pics here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal