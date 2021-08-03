'Can't believe it's a real tweet': PETA releases #NationalBoobDay graphic to address animal abuse on dairy farms; Twitterati appalled

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA made a tweet to school Twitterati, but it instead ended up repelling people and the result was awkward.
On Tuesday, PETA made a tweet about something called 'National Boob Day'. The official Twitter handle of the animal rights organisation put up a cartoon of a man drinking milk directly from a crow.
The tweet reads, "Are you drinking from a cow’s boobs this #NationalBoobDay?"
The bizzare cartoon shocked Twitterati who quickly commented on it and expressed how disgusting it is.
However, PETA used the picture to bring attention towards animal abuse that takes place on dairy farms.
In a follow-up tweet, PETA shared a video about the plight of cows on dairy farms and wrote, "Now that we have your attention: the dairy industry doesn’t want you to watch this, but cows are literally dying for you to see it. #DitchDairy."
In another added tweet, PETA wrote, "Reminder: Cows need to have babies in order to produce milk. Just like human mothers, the milk they make is for their babies."
The tweet has left an impression but it's a negative one as people are still offended by the image. Some are even of the opinion that it promotes bestiality.
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.