Couple gets quarantined on their first date, falls in love, and gets married later

The COVID-19 lockdown in China saw a couple on a blind date spend 10 days together in quarantine. They first met in August when "fate" decided to keep them locked together for longer than expected. Following the quarantine period, they reportedly fell in love and even tied the knot to achieve their romantic goals.

In August 2022, the man travelled to the female partner's residence in southern China's Sanya for a blind date. While they were in Sanya they were forced into 10 days of quarantine in a flat due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region, local media reported.

Their love story seems to have been shaped during the days of togetherness in the isolated shelter. During those days they learned about each other and got to know that they were past students of the same school and had actually met two years before. The couple took to share their moments from the quarantine on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

A screenshot shared by local media SCMP showed the man cooking in the kitchen. The report addressed the viral video and wrote, "The pair enjoyed meals while talking and laughing. Later the man is shown hugging his wife-to-be as they watch television along."

The couple who had spend almost four months in knowing each other and building a bond complemented with romance, were quoted in reports as saying that “they were right for each other.” The pair got married at a Shenzhen registry office on December 26, 2022 and have gone impressed Chinese netizens with their love story.

