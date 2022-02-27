Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'action-distraction' tweet goes viral, check here

In a recent tweet by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling a source of 'distraction'. The wordplay used in the tweet and the text in itself is now viral, gaining several reactions by netizens.

"Our country needs action. PM only provides distraction," read the tweet by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

To this, a netizens replied in agreement and added a few more D-words to address the BJP led government at centre. "Division, Diversion, Deviation, Deflection and Distraction are core of the BJP governance," read the tweet.

In reply to various comments and retweets of people being clueless over the context in which the terms 'action' and 'distraction' were used, Social Media Head of Nationalist Congress Party Clyde Crasto wrote that such people are 'distracted'. "#RahulGandhi tweeted the word '#Distraction' and all those complaining about that Word are completely 'Distracted'... Their only '#Action' since he tweeted is, troll him," read the tweet by Clyde Crasto.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:19 PM IST