Kazakhstan's president says he gave order to open lethal fire on 'terrorists' without warning after days of unrest
Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

'Congratulations India' netizens acknowledge 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination

Swarna Srikanth
The total number of doses administered under the COVID -19 vaccination drive in the country hit the milestone of 150 crore-mark on Friday and was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1,50,17,23,911 doses of the vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries as of 2.20pm on the day, according to the data on Co-WIN dashboard.

Earlier today, PM Modi called the feat a “historic milestone” and thanked the scientists and the vaccine manufacturers in the country. “The country started the year (2022) with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said. “At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore, 1.5 billion, vaccine doses,” he added while addressing an inauguration at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata.

To this, several have taken to social media to celebrate the success, with 'Congratulations India' on Twitter. "Congratulations India! 150 crore vaccinations in less than a year," read a tweet.

Here's how India reacted to the 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination, take a look:

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
