'Congratulations India' netizens acknowledge 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination

The total number of doses administered under the COVID -19 vaccination drive in the country hit the milestone of 150 crore-mark on Friday and was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1,50,17,23,911 doses of the vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries as of 2.20pm on the day, according to the data on Co-WIN dashboard.
Earlier today, PM Modi called the feat a “historic milestone” and thanked the scientists and the vaccine manufacturers in the country. “The country started the year (2022) with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said. “At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore, 1.5 billion, vaccine doses,” he added while addressing an inauguration at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata.
To this, several have taken to social media to celebrate the success, with 'Congratulations India' on Twitter. "Congratulations India! 150 crore vaccinations in less than a year," read a tweet.
Congratulations India!— कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह (@iAjaySengar) January 7, 2022
150 crore vaccinations in less than a year!#BravePmModi pic.twitter.com/3pdUYHBUop
Here's how India reacted to the 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination, take a look:
Congratulations India!— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 7, 2022
The nation has successfully administered 1⃣5⃣0⃣crores vaccinations demonstrating its gravitas to overcome the COVID pandemic.
Kudos to all healthcare warriors, medics and everyone involved for this landmark.#SamarthyaKe150Crore pic.twitter.com/uxBmUivCDQ
Congratulations India for 150 crore plus vaccination. Huge accomplishment.— khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) January 7, 2022
Thanks to doctors, Corona warriors, scientists and govt last but not least PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/wLp1oWLD48
#Congratulations India for crossing— Puja 🇮🇳 (@pusing27) January 7, 2022
150 cr vaccines mark🇮🇳
Thank you @PMOIndia 🙏🙏👏👏#Covidvaccines#CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/g95KAI3xbS
Congratulations India 🇮🇳— Jayendra surve🇮🇳 (@JayendraSurve) January 7, 2022
This is historical, the reason for this is achieving 150 crores vaccination because of Global Leader Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. India is committed to root out this pandemic under their leadership.#BravePmModi @iSinghApurva pic.twitter.com/HSKjDjYusV
150 crore Vaccination 👏— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 7, 2022
This number speaks for itself about the #LargestVaccineDrive
Congratulations INDIA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9vrUZOWWaV
1⃣5⃣0⃣ 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐃— Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) January 7, 2022
Congratulations India for this landmark feat! #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/SbRVzhWoyy
Congratulations India!— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) January 7, 2022
A new feat achieved in the fight against Covid as India crosses 150 Crore Covid vaccination mark today.
It's the result of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision & the efforts of Union Minister of Health Shri @mansukhmandviya & our frontline warriors. pic.twitter.com/k19PGdIQvv
Congratulations India.🇮🇳#BigMoments2021 pic.twitter.com/8TSu90kjiB— Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) December 31, 2021
Congratulations India as our #LargestVaccineDrive achieves yet another milestone.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 7, 2022
150 crore doses administered thanks to a super efficient task force of Corona warriors, scientists and vaccine makers led by our PM @narendramodi ji.
Well done India!
