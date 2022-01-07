'Congratulations India' netizens acknowledge 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination

The total number of doses administered under the COVID -19 vaccination drive in the country hit the milestone of 150 crore-mark on Friday and was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1,50,17,23,911 doses of the vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries as of 2.20pm on the day, according to the data on Co-WIN dashboard.

Earlier today, PM Modi called the feat a “historic milestone” and thanked the scientists and the vaccine manufacturers in the country. “The country started the year (2022) with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said. “At the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore, 1.5 billion, vaccine doses,” he added while addressing an inauguration at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata.

To this, several have taken to social media to celebrate the success, with 'Congratulations India' on Twitter. "Congratulations India! 150 crore vaccinations in less than a year," read a tweet.

Congratulations India!



150 crore vaccinations in less than a year!#BravePmModi pic.twitter.com/3pdUYHBUop — कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह (@iAjaySengar) January 7, 2022

Here's how India reacted to the 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination, take a look:

Congratulations India!



The nation has successfully administered 1⃣5⃣0⃣crores vaccinations demonstrating its gravitas to overcome the COVID pandemic.



Kudos to all healthcare warriors, medics and everyone involved for this landmark.#SamarthyaKe150Crore pic.twitter.com/uxBmUivCDQ — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 7, 2022

Congratulations India for 150 crore plus vaccination. Huge accomplishment.



Thanks to doctors, Corona warriors, scientists and govt last but not least PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/wLp1oWLD48 — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) January 7, 2022

Congratulations India 🇮🇳

This is historical, the reason for this is achieving 150 crores vaccination because of Global Leader Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. India is committed to root out this pandemic under their leadership.#BravePmModi @iSinghApurva pic.twitter.com/HSKjDjYusV — Jayendra surve🇮🇳 (@JayendraSurve) January 7, 2022

150 crore Vaccination 👏



This number speaks for itself about the #LargestVaccineDrive



Congratulations INDIA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9vrUZOWWaV — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 7, 2022

1⃣5⃣0⃣ 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐃



Congratulations India for this landmark feat! #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/SbRVzhWoyy — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) January 7, 2022

Congratulations India!



A new feat achieved in the fight against Covid as India crosses 150 Crore Covid vaccination mark today.



It's the result of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision & the efforts of Union Minister of Health Shri @mansukhmandviya & our frontline warriors. pic.twitter.com/k19PGdIQvv — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) January 7, 2022

Congratulations India as our #LargestVaccineDrive achieves yet another milestone.



150 crore doses administered thanks to a super efficient task force of Corona warriors, scientists and vaccine makers led by our PM @narendramodi ji.



Well done India! — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 7, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST