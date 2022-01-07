Stephen Hawking Birth Anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the legendary scientist

Stephen Hawking, the late legendary scientist was born on January 8, 1942. He fought the battle of life with his affected health condition - motor neuron disease - for 50 years and succumbed to death at the age of 76 on 14 March, 2018.

Over the years, through his contributions to the globe, Hawking became an undeniable force in the study of physics. With his unparalleled work about the universe's structure, the much talked and debated the Big Bang, black holes or worm holes — it was Hawking who revolutionized the field.

His writings became best-sellers, as they were engaging, interesting and incredibly easy to comprehend considering the content discussed or elaborated - about relativity, closed loops or mass-energy curves.

On his 79th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of his most famous quotes:

“Quiet people have the loudest minds.”

“Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.”

“We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.”

“And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don't just give up.”

“If time travel is possible, where are the tourists from the future?”

“It surprises me how disinterested we are today about things like physics, space, the universe and philosophy of our existence, our purpose, our final destination. It's a crazy world out there. Be curious.”

“The universe doesn't allow perfection.”

“I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die.”

“One of the basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect. Perfection simply doesn't exist.....Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist”

“Not only does God play dice but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.”

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:11 PM IST