'Chota packet, bada dhamaka': OTT platform shares relatable memes for every film buff | Twitter: Disney + Netflix

Can you remember the day when you forgot your dabba home and were left craving good food or the moment when your pet animal saved you from a tricky situation? These instances will make us understand and realise the importance of little things in our lives.

Film buffs might have already thought about the scenes from their much-loved shows and movies that hinted at the above-discussed scenarios. With the tiffin box from the Stanley Ka Dabba, the 'magical' mobile phone from Taaza Khabar, or a rat's heroic moment in the Endgame, netizens are taking a look at how small roles have a huge impact in reel as well as real life. Wait, not on a too-serious note, but with memes!

Disney + Hotstar took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets with relatable memes inspired by the content available on the OTT platform. A still from Taaza Khabar showing the magical mobile of Bhuvan Bam (Vasant) cracked, to a rat saving Ant-Man in Endgame, the OTT platform tweeted on-screen instances of 'Chota packet, bada dhamaka,' also dubbed as 'Small role, huge impact.'

Check tweets below

Remember the importance of THESE happenings in The Night Manager and Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

Stanley Ka Dabba's dabba moment & the rat's heroic plot in Avengers: Endgame

"Everything is planned" scene from the thriller drama Ajnabee & The Magical Doorway scene from The Chronicles of Narnia