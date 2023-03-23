 'Chota packet, bada dhamaka': OTT platform shares relatable memes for every film buff
HomeViral'Chota packet, bada dhamaka': OTT platform shares relatable memes for every film buff

'Chota packet, bada dhamaka': OTT platform shares relatable memes for every film buff

Film buffs will relate to the memes shared by the OTT platform as it comes with a quirky punch picked from streaming shows and movies such as Taaza Khabar, Avengers: Endgame, Stanley Ka Dabba, and more.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
'Chota packet, bada dhamaka': OTT platform shares relatable memes for every film buff | Twitter: Disney + Netflix

Can you remember the day when you forgot your dabba home and were left craving good food or the moment when your pet animal saved you from a tricky situation? These instances will make us understand and realise the importance of little things in our lives.

Film buffs might have already thought about the scenes from their much-loved shows and movies that hinted at the above-discussed scenarios. With the tiffin box from the Stanley Ka Dabba, the 'magical' mobile phone from Taaza Khabar, or a rat's heroic moment in the Endgame, netizens are taking a look at how small roles have a huge impact in reel as well as real life. Wait, not on a too-serious note, but with memes!

Disney + Hotstar took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets with relatable memes inspired by the content available on the OTT platform. A still from Taaza Khabar showing the magical mobile of Bhuvan Bam (Vasant) cracked, to a rat saving Ant-Man in Endgame, the OTT platform tweeted on-screen instances of 'Chota packet, bada dhamaka,' also dubbed as 'Small role, huge impact.'

Check tweets below

article-image

Remember the importance of THESE happenings in The Night Manager and Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

Stanley Ka Dabba's dabba moment & the rat's heroic plot in Avengers: Endgame

"Everything is planned" scene from the thriller drama Ajnabee & The Magical Doorway scene from The Chronicles of Narnia

article-image

