Action...Cut! Desi jugaad to make film with phone camera goes viral; WATCH | Twitter

Filmy buffs who intend to feel the process of 'Lights, camera, action,' can try all their hearts to drive their passion towards the goal. A video showing youths shooting a film on their phone camera and using 'low-budget' methods to nail the shots has gone viral on Twitter.

The footage begins to show a friend being dragged and slid for a perfect shot via his phone camera. Yes, he's the cameraperson for the film in making. Apart from the actor who walks through what looks like the school's corridor, another friend steals the stole as he directs the film with his classic tool. "Action...cut," he says while directing the film with a pair of footwear.

The desi jugaad video has gone viral on social media and attracted thousands of views. The footage was shared on Twitter on February 18, 2023.

