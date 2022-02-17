Nellore: Youth recreate action scene from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, video goes viral

The Pushpa fever hasn't faded away, from celebrities to commoners trying the cool moves from the Tollywood film, Anupam Kher’s mother too gave a try by dancing to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli beat.

With fans recreating styles and dialogues of the film, these youth from Nellore take a step ahead for the love of Pushpa: The Rise. They have put their efforts in shooting the entire action sequence from the film where Allu Arjun fights fiercely in waters.

The video, uploaded on Nellore Kurrallu YouTube channel on February 10, has gathered over 6 lakh views. The boys have earlier uploaded their try on various films.

Watch the video, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:45 PM IST