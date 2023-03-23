Swiggy tweaks Parle G Gold's packaging to say THIS about memes & life | Twitter

If you have been following the food delivery brand Swiggy on social media, you might know the way in which they often share posts. In a similar quirky fashion, Swiggy shared a meme about memes on Twitter.

Wait, what? Taking to Twitter, Swiggy tweaked the packaging of Parle G Gold's image and made a meme version of it to engage followers online. The Parle G girl's pose was complemented by the written text which read "Parle bhai, meme dekhne se ghar nahi chalta (seeing meme won't make a living)."

Check tweet below

Soon after the tweet made it to the feed of social media users, they started to reply. A netizen caught the attention for vibing in the mood set by the Swiggy-Parle G tweet as he wrote, "Meme dekh kar hi toh good day hota hai." A few reactions suggested that just seeing memes might not be worthwhile but creating them could be a career. Another reply, meanwhile, took a hilarious dig at the tweet and read, "Swiggy scroll karne se pet nahi bharega."

Take a look at how the internet reacted to Swiggy's tweet

roz good day khata hoon, phir bhi bad day hojata hai 😭 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 22, 2023