'Chicken Sandwich' is trending on Twitter - Here's why

After Hardik Patel shared the pictures of his resignation letter, the netizens flooded the microblogging site Twitter with their reactions.

Some people thought he was referring to Rahul Gandhi as "Chicken Sandwich". Some are supporting him, while others have started trolling Rahul Gandhi. #Chickensandwich has been trending on Twitter in India, making it to be on of the top trends on the social networking platform.

Hardik Patel joined Congress in 2019 and resigned today (May 22, 2022). In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he smeared some criticism at Rahul Gandhi.

"When I met top leaders, they seemed distracted by their mobile phones and other issues as opposed to listening to issues concerning Gujarat. Senior leaders in Gujarat are more interested in ensuring that visiting leaders get their 'chicken sandwiches' than engaging with people during yatras," read his resignation copy.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:49 PM IST