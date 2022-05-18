MaAnKiShaadi trends as Anupamaa weds reel character Anuj Kapadia

It was late March that the long suspense of the lead actors from the Hindi daily serial Anupama finally announced of taking the wedding voes. Yes, the day fans were eager to know of the plans that Anupamaa Joshi and Anuj Kapadia would soon tie the knot in their reel lives.

In the episode that aired yesterday, May 18, the makers gave a glimpse of bride-to-be Anupama and groom-to-be Anuj Kapadia, who are all set to get married after experiencing highs and lows.

Soon after the wedding season hit fans, Twitter began to trend #Anupamaa and #MaAnKiShaadi.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:44 PM IST