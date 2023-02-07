e-Paper Get App
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at the furniture warehouse, videos from the deadly site surface on Twitter

The videos from the deadly site were shared by a reporter named Sarah Jindra. The cause of the massive fire is so far unknown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at the furniture warehouse, videos from the deadly site surface on Twitter | Twitter
As Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake, another disaster called in at the United States. A furniture warehouse was entirely shattered after a massive fire broke out there and made the sky wear the explosive carbon soot.

On February 6, a massive fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights. Reportedly, the blaze started at Morgan Li at 11th and Washington. The fire completely engulfed the facility and also vigorously hit the neighbouring buildings.

The videos from the deadly site were shared by a reporter named Sarah Jindra. Calling the massive fire "unbelievable," she tweeted, "Here's what the Chicago Heights fire looked like from about 15 miles away when we were flying to it."

(The video contains disturbing content) Check visuals:

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the fire, capturing flames and heavy plumes of smoke that billowed out of the building. There were reports of the thick smoke being seen for miles, international media reported.

Officials from Chicago Heights told the ABC network, a television station in Chicago, that the Environmental Protection Agency was checking air quality, and reported no threat to the community.

The warehouse belonged to Morgan Li, a company that creates custom furniture for businesses across the country and around the world. They released a statement on Facebook and wrote, "While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for." "We do not know the cause of the fire and are working with authorities and cooperating fully with their investigation," read the social media post.

