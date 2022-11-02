e-Paper Get App
Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old village boy 'bites' cobra, the poisonous snake dies later

Yes, you read it right. In a bizarre case of self rescue, a young boy bit a snake that coiled on his hand. In the attempt, the reptile reportedly lost its life.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old village boy bites cobra, the poisonous snake dies | TNIE/File photo Cobra
Unlike cases of humans suffering snake bite and dying of the venom, a bizarre case from Chhattisgarh village reported a 8-year-old boy biting a cobra to death. When the village boy identified as Deepak spotted the poisonous snake coil around his hand, he took to spontaneously begin his defense move which came in as a death bite.

The incident occurred in the remote village of Pandarpadh situated in Jashpur district, about 350 km northeast of Raipur, The New Indian Express reported adding the health update from medical experts that Deepak was administered anti-snake venom doses and discharged after an entire day of observation.

"The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," the young victim was quoted in reports.

