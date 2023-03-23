 Chaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'

Chaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'

On Thursday night, many shared images from their moon sightings to welcome the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

On Thursday night, many shared images from their moon sightings on social media to welcome the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. As fasting and other rituals of the Islamic month begin only after observing the Chaand, Ramzan in India will start on March 24, 2023.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as it makes them embrace fasting and other festivities to upgrade spiritually. During this month, they head to mosques for the special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Take a look at Twitter users wishing each other "Chaand Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem."

The date for Ramzan in 2023 was shifted from earlier expected days to March 24 after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind reported of not yet sighting the moon and proposing the fasting to begin on Friday.

Read Also
Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24
article-image

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims worldwide refrain from eating and drinking anything from dawn to dusk and end their fast in the evening with moon sightings. After the end of one month of fasting and intense prayers, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Read Also
Watch video: Pakistani artist releases Ramzan version of 'Kacha Badam', netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'

Chaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'

Viral Video: US Dad enjoys Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's dance beat 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2

Viral Video: US Dad enjoys Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's dance beat 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2

Smriti Irani Birthday: Politicians, actors & other celebs wish her on special day

Smriti Irani Birthday: Politicians, actors & other celebs wish her on special day

Mumbai to London in 100 days! Man to travel 24 countries, 3 continents on a bike

Mumbai to London in 100 days! Man to travel 24 countries, 3 continents on a bike

ON CAMERA: Bike-borne armed men confuse target person with shopkeeper, fire in the air before...

ON CAMERA: Bike-borne armed men confuse target person with shopkeeper, fire in the air before...