Chaand Mubarak: Netizens share moon sighting images on Twitter & wish 'Ramadan Kareem'

On Thursday night, many shared images from their moon sightings on social media to welcome the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. As fasting and other rituals of the Islamic month begin only after observing the Chaand, Ramzan in India will start on March 24, 2023.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as it makes them embrace fasting and other festivities to upgrade spiritually. During this month, they head to mosques for the special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Take a look at Twitter users wishing each other "Chaand Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem."

रमज़ानुल मुबारक के चांद की बहुत बहुत मुबारकबाद🌹 pic.twitter.com/FExESCV2Dp — Mubarik Khan g o r w a l (@mubarik_o) March 23, 2023

The date for Ramzan in 2023 was shifted from earlier expected days to March 24 after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind reported of not yet sighting the moon and proposing the fasting to begin on Friday.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims worldwide refrain from eating and drinking anything from dawn to dusk and end their fast in the evening with moon sightings. After the end of one month of fasting and intense prayers, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.