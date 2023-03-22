 Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRamzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24 | representative/ Pixabay

New Delhi: Muslims in India will begin fasting from Friday as the Ramzan moon was not sighted this evening, a statement from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said.

A meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind was held at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi where it was announced that the moon has not been sighted in Delhi or in any other part of the country.

Maulana Najeebullah Qasmi, the committee's secretary declared that the month of Ramzan will begin from March 24.

Read Also
From Gudi Padwa to Ramazan... Celebrating festivals together: Is unity in diversity so tough after...
article-image

Ramazan moon

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers, which will start from Thursday evening. 

These special prayers start on the eve of the first day of fasting.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims worldwide refrain from eating and drinking anything from dawn to dusk and end their fast in the evening. After the end of one month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. 

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Kyrgyz mufti calls on Muslims to strictly follow quarantine rules during Ramazan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

J&K journalist arrest: Editors Guild of India voices 'deep concern' over excessive use of UAPA

J&K journalist arrest: Editors Guild of India voices 'deep concern' over excessive use of UAPA

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

Who is Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi? Gujarat tribal woman who won Padma Shri award

Who is Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi? Gujarat tribal woman who won Padma Shri award