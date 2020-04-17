Kyrgyz mufti calls on Muslims to strictly follow quarantine rules during Ramazan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan]: With the holy month of Ramazan approaching, the Islamic religious leaders are urging the community to adhere to quarantine rules amid a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev has called on the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine requirements.

"I urge everyone to be patient in such a difficult time. Orozo (Ramazan) will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine," he said in his address.

It is obligatory for Muslim of age 12 years and above to fast during Ramazan. The holy month begins on April 23 and ends on May 23 this year ib Kyrgystan. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Maksat azhi Toktomushev noted that due to extension of the state of emergency, changes and conditions are introduced during the month of fasting.

"Tarawih prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order," the Mufti said. Tarawih prayer is held during Ramazan month after Isha (night) prayer.

As per reports, the emergency has been extended in Bishkek and some other regions till April 30.

The coronavirus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has infected more than two million people worldwide while also claiming over 1 lakh lives. Social distancing and good hygiene are said to be key to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.