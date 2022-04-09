Watch video: Pakistani artist releases Ramzan version of 'Kacha Badam', netizens react

A 'Ramzan version' of the peppy viral song 'Kacha Badam', originally sung by a Bengali groundnut seller, has begun to trend in Pakistan with a video of a remixed version of the catchy number featuring cats and birds crooning the tune.

Famed for his quirky viral videos, Pakistan YouTuber Yasir Soharwardi on April 7 released a cover of the original 'Kacha Badam' song by West Bengal peanut seller Bhuban Da.

Twitter has been flooded with memes and trolls, along praises over Yasir for his version of the song that he titled 'Roza Rakhunga'. While a section of people mocked him for mimicking animal sounds in the song, others expressed their anger over the Karachi born singer for hurting their religious sentiments.

Take a look at some reactions, below:

Advertisement

Ramzan song in kacha badam tune🥲

Cringe is beautiful https://t.co/q7kEngkRW4 — mister shah (@beeing_shah) April 8, 2022

Legend's Back with Kacha Badam Halal Version 😂 pic.twitter.com/177C2fLEn6 — Usman (@IMP0STER007) April 7, 2022

That meowww though 😭😭🤌 How can even someone 😭😭🤌 kehna to nhi chahiye but kacha badam Ramazan version 😭😭🤌 https://t.co/0FTnBqaGoI — alu_Samosa 🥔 || Abdullah bhai stan akont 🥹💖 (@apka_alu) April 8, 2022

Advertisement

man literally made a religious version of “kacha badam” 💀 https://t.co/edezPhHZtJ — e (@ChaayePapay) April 8, 2022

And he is back with halal kacha badam version😂😂😂 #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/6Rg74wgWQz — zafar kashif (@sindhi_marhu) April 8, 2022

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or 'zakat' and engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:59 AM IST