Can't get over K-pop, BTS even during exams? CBSE Class 9 mentions them in paper

Similar to Minnal Murali getting featured in engineering exam question paper, here's the K-pop BTS making presence in English comprehension of a Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 9 exam sheet.

BTS ARMY in India is overwhelmed to see questions related to the famous Korean band being asked in exam. The text over the K-pop sensation followed with about six questions, with the topmost one being - what effects did social media platforms have on K-pop groups?

Several netizens took to social media with the snippets of the question paper and expressed their fandom moment of joy. Take a look at some reactions, below.

The craze of K-pop and BTS is so so that it has also come up with its buzzing Wordle version. Also, according to reports, government seems likely to add BTS to the Indian textbooks.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:03 PM IST