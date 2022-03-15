'Can’t even have hopes on Indian Judiciary': Twitterati react as Karnataka HC upholds Hijab ban in schools, colleges

In an interim order against the ban on Hijab in education institutions, Karnataka High Court dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenging the government order of February 5. The HC said wearing "Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam".

Over this law decision, netizens took to an internet storm on the micro-blogging site Twitter as some were seen expressing their concerns, disappointment while others standing and supporting the judgement.

Here's how Twitterati reacted, take a look:

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:55 AM IST