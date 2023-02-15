Can you guess it? Amazon users order electric toothbrush worth ₹ 12K but get THIS instead

At times, you might have received another product instead of what you had ordered online. Sad are those times when something suchlike happens and leads you in writing and following up complains.

A recent case being reported online shows Amazon users being looted over their order of an electric toothbrush. Not just one user but many complained of receiving a few packs of MDH masala instead of an OralB electric toothbrush worth nearly ₹ 12K.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a disappointing experience that her mother had to go through with the e-commerce platform and noted that she received four boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead of "OralB iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush with a travel case."

