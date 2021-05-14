VIRAL: Man orders mouthwash, Amazon delivers Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13K

To err is human. However, when you are a big multinational company, a lot of responsibility falls on your shoulders which minimise the number of mistakes that you can make. However, mistakes still happen.

In one such goof-up, a Mumbai-based person, who had ordered mouthwash from the e-commerce platform Amazon, ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 cellphone instead.

Daga informed on Twitter that he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles worth Rs 396 on May 10. However, upon delivery, he found a Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13,000.

Daga also tagged both Amazon and Redmi while detailing the mix-up.

Sharing a picture of his order details and the smartphone he received, Daga wrote, “Hello, @amazonIN ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request a return via the app.”