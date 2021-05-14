VIRAL: Man orders mouthwash, Amazon delivers Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13K

To err is human. However, when you are a big multinational company, a lot of responsibility falls on your shoulders which minimise the number of mistakes that you can make. However, mistakes still happen.
In one such goof-up, a Mumbai-based person, who had ordered mouthwash from the e-commerce platform Amazon, ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 cellphone instead.
Daga informed on Twitter that he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles worth Rs 396 on May 10. However, upon delivery, he found a Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13,000.
Daga also tagged both Amazon and Redmi while detailing the mix-up.
Sharing a picture of his order details and the smartphone he received, Daga wrote, “Hello, @amazonIN ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request a return via the app.”
In a follow-up tweet, Dagat also informed that even though the packing label displayed his name, the invoice belonged to someone else.
“However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he added.
This is not the first time such a goof-up has happened. Last year, a Pune man received a pair of wireless headphones worth Rs 19,000, instead of his order of skin lotion worth Rs 300, says Indian Express. In fact, he had to keep the electronics as the product was non-refundable.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)