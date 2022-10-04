e-Paper Get App
Meme alert! 'Flipkart Dogla Hai' trends on Twitter after e-commerce website cancels orders, blocks customers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
Twitter is trending with #FlipkartDoglaHai over the e-commerce platform's fake promises to deliver products at a lower rate. It can be learned that Flipkart had initially let people place orders with discounted prices; however, when it came to supplying the products in carts, the app refused to go ahead.

Several netizens shared screenshots of how Flipkart initially accepted and scheduled their purchased items for shipping and later cancelled them with no regret.

The microblogging website began to trend with several tweets under the hashtag 'Flipkart Dogla Hai' as the online shopping website cancelled their orders and allegedly blocked customers. Similar to Shark Ashneer Grover's Doglapan dialogue, netizens slammed Flipkart for double standards and called it 'Scamkart.'

Check out some hilarious memes:

article-image

