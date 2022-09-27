Flipkart cancels iPhone 13 orders; affected customers slam online shopping app on Twitter

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country, and the iPhone 13 is among the most popular, apart from the newly-launched iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has reportedly discontinued older iPhones, including the iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. When some attempted to purchase the iPhone 13, they were left disappointed. These buyers went to Twitter to express their frustration at not receiving their devices despite successfully placing online orders on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, an IANS report revealed that the e-commerce platform on Monday said a few orders were cancelled by sellers "due to anomalies", while close to 70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri, have been successfully delivered by the sellers.

"As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers' orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," a company spokesperson told IANS.

Here's how concerned customers took shared their problematic instances on Twitter, check:

Booked iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/ Flipkart without any explanation. Pathetic experience

.

.

.#bigbilliondays2022 #Flipkart #FlipkartBigBillionDays #flipkartscam #flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/yghvrQNzk8 — Pulkit Jain (@PlantBiochem) September 24, 2022

Got a damaged iPhone 13 from Flipkart today the worst experience of Big billion days sales..

They are doing a fraud with all I will be putting a complaint against them in the consumer forum.#FlipkartBigBillionsscam #flipkartscam @PMOIndia@DelhiPolice @Flipkart @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/fnmr2BuiTc — sarthak sharma968 (@sarthak03004705) September 24, 2022

After automatic cancelation of my iphone 13 which i ordered in BBD, finally the item was back in stock and i was able to place a fresh order with a Rs 10000 coupon which they provided as a compensation.

Hopefully they don't cancel the order this time.#Flipkart #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/T5X3rdAdZD — Vipul Chauhan (@levixaren) September 27, 2022

Memes haven't stayed back!

The people who were waiting to buy iPhone 13 in 45K on BBD & GIF sales…

(Flipkart & Amazon) Be like: 😂😂😂🤣🤣#GreatIndianFestival #bigbilliondays2022 pic.twitter.com/NWD96IgOO6 — Shoaib Chauhan (@mr_memer_2801) September 22, 2022

Flipkart to me during Big billion days: pic.twitter.com/XtuvHnyN0t — A A D A R S H (@Gold__Flake__) September 23, 2022

Amazon and Flipkart Festival Sale explained 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EpRDFO8w5t — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) September 23, 2022