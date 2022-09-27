Flipkart cancels iPhone 13 orders; affected customers slam online shopping app on Twitter

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country, and the iPhone 13 is among the most popular, apart from the newly-launched iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.
After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has reportedly discontinued older iPhones, including the iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. When some attempted to purchase the iPhone 13, they were left disappointed. These buyers went to Twitter to express their frustration at not receiving their devices despite successfully placing online orders on Flipkart.
Meanwhile, an IANS report revealed that the e-commerce platform on Monday said a few orders were cancelled by sellers "due to anomalies", while close to 70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri, have been successfully delivered by the sellers.
"As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers' orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," a company spokesperson told IANS.
Here's how concerned customers took shared their problematic instances on Twitter, check:
Memes haven't stayed back!
