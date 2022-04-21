e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / 'Butterfly Home': THIS Greek residence has NO WALLS, is one of the most distinctive properties in the world

Spanning over 5,300 square feet, the charming coastline of Vouliagmeni based home gets the name over its unique shape.

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Jam Press/JK Property & Yachting
The internet is buzzing over 'Butterfly Home' that is situated at Greece. It is considered to be one of the most distinctive properties in the world, a smart futuristic home that has no walls.

Spanning over 5,300 square feet, the charming coastline of Vouliagmeni based home gets the name over its unique shape. According to international media, the stay holds to three levels, the main level of the home features an open-floor plan concept and has no walls. There is an elevator that takes you from floor-to-floor.

The top view displays the five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate looks exactly like the shape of the insect, with wings and oval-shaped holes in the ceiling to emulate a butterfly’s unique patterns.

Designed in pristine white, the architecture is complemented with nature and greenery. The luxurious house is equipped with a pool, open-concept kitchen, one ensuite bedroom and a lot more.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:49 AM IST