Buldhana Bus Fire: Venkaiah Naidu, Prakash Javadekar, and Other Leaders Express Grief Over Deadly Road Accident |

A tragic incident was reported from the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday where a bus with 33 passengers caught fire leaving 26 charred to death. Taking note of the deadly bus accident, politicians from the state and across the country took to Twitter and expressed their grief over lost lives.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Maharashtra government expressed their sorrow over the incident and extended assistance.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his condolences to the grieving families and said, "My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. May they find strength during this difficult time. Prayers for the injured to recover swiftly."

The Mumbai Congress and that of the neighbouring state of Goa also expressed their sadness over the tragic incident. They tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. https://t.co/sY1GzOllWy — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) July 1, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) July 1, 2023

Terming the Buldhana bus fire as the "worst bus accident", Member of Rajya Sabha Prakash Javadekar paid homage to those who died in the accident. He also pointed out that the country needs to work on road safety and needs strict driving time rules.

my homage to all those who died in the worst bus accident near Buldhana in Maharashtra. I wish fast recovery for injured. India needs strict driving time rules. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 1, 2023

Check more reactions to the accident below

The news of the death of passengers travelling on a private bus in a road accident on the expressway in the Buldhana district is heart-wrenching. Offer my homage to those who lost their lives and convey my deepest condolences to the next of the deceased. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) July 1, 2023

Deeply anguished by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident.



May the injured recover soon. 🙏🏻 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 1, 2023

Saddened by the unfortunate bus accident on the Samruddhi mahamarg in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.



Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and my prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. https://t.co/HaTRx4KKbD — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) July 1, 2023

Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. Wishing a speedy recovery to those who were injured. — Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) July 1, 2023

Deeply anguished by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident.



May the injured recover soon. 🙏🏻 — Dharamshibhai Chaniyara (@dharmshibhaibjp) July 1, 2023