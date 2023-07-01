Buldhana Bus Fire: Venkaiah Naidu, Prakash Javadekar, and Other Leaders Express Grief Over Deadly Road Accident

A tragic incident was reported from the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday where a bus with 33 passengers caught fire leaving 26 charred to death. Taking note of the deadly bus accident, politicians from the state and across the country took to Twitter and expressed their grief over lost lives.
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Maharashtra government expressed their sorrow over the incident and extended assistance.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his condolences to the grieving families and said, "My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. May they find strength during this difficult time. Prayers for the injured to recover swiftly."
The Mumbai Congress and that of the neighbouring state of Goa also expressed their sadness over the tragic incident. They tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."
Terming the Buldhana bus fire as the "worst bus accident", Member of Rajya Sabha Prakash Javadekar paid homage to those who died in the accident. He also pointed out that the country needs to work on road safety and needs strict driving time rules.
Check more reactions to the accident below
