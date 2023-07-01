Buldhana Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹‎2 Lakh; CM Shinde Declares Aid Of ₹‎5 Lakh | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi--while condoling the death of 26 passengers travelling in a private bus--announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of deceased and announced Rs 50,000 for the injured persons. In a tweet PMO said that the aid will be given from PM National Relef Fund.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi said while condoling the deaths.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO tweeted.

Accident in Buldhana on Samruddhi Mahamarg

As many as 26 passengers on a private bus were charred to death in the wee hours of Saturday, July 1, after their bus caught fire on Samruddhi Expressway. The incident happened in Buldhana district.

While exact reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the cops suspect that the bus which was on its way from Nagpur to Pune hit a pole and rammed into divider and turned turtle eventually causing it to catch fire. Meanwhile, the bus driver claimed that the accident happened after a tyre burst.

Graphic Visuals Ahead, Kindly Procced With Caution

There were at least 34 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital.

CM Shinde announces aid of Rs 5 lakh

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the horrific accident of a private bus on the Samruddhi highway near Sindkhedaraja in the Buldhana district.He condoled the deaths and concurrently annouced an aid of Rs 5 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the kin of deceased.

CM Shinde has also ordered probe into the accident while he has instructed officials to provide timely assistance including medical aid on government's expense.

