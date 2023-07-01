 Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Buldhana; Disturbing Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Buldhana; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Buldhana; Disturbing Visuals Surface

There were at least 34 passengers on the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to a nearby hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Buldhana; Disturbing Visuals Surface |

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident that took place in the wee hours of Saturday, twenty-six bus passengers died after it caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said reported ANI.

Bus Hit Pole, Overturned And Caught Fire

The private travels bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said. The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police confirmed to ANI.

8 Passengers Survived Out Of 33 Onboard

There were at least 34 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital. Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.

Police Share Details On The Tragedy

Police officials provided details on the deceased and the information of how the tragedy took place. "The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane

Read Also
Maharashtra: 3 dead after car hits guardrail, catches fire on Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Hoax Call About Terrorists in Mumbai Send Cops In Tizzy

Mira-Bhayandar: Hoax Call About Terrorists in Mumbai Send Cops In Tizzy

Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In...

Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In...

Mumbai: Quorum Blues Shadow State Consumer Commission

Mumbai: Quorum Blues Shadow State Consumer Commission

Mumbai News: Detecting Diseases In Pets Made Easy With 2-D Echocardiogram Tests

Mumbai News: Detecting Diseases In Pets Made Easy With 2-D Echocardiogram Tests

Mira Road Society Eid Celebration Incident: Charge of Molestation Totally Baseless, Says Khan

Mira Road Society Eid Celebration Incident: Charge of Molestation Totally Baseless, Says Khan