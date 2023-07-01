Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Buldhana; Disturbing Visuals Surface |

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident that took place in the wee hours of Saturday, twenty-six bus passengers died after it caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said reported ANI.

Bus Hit Pole, Overturned And Caught Fire

The private travels bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said. The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police confirmed to ANI.

8 Passengers Survived Out Of 33 Onboard

There were at least 34 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital. Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.

Police Share Details On The Tragedy

Police officials provided details on the deceased and the information of how the tragedy took place. "The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane