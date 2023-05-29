Maharashtra: 3 dead after car hits guardrail, catches fire on Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana

Three people died after the car in which they were travelling caught fire when it hit a guardrail on Samruddhi Highway near Deulgaon in Buldhana on Monday, confirmed the police. A picture of the car involved in the accident has surfaced. The car has been almost completely burnt and is severely damaged. Cops can be seen at the incident site.
