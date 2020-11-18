BringBackTrueIndology: Twitter suspends RW account amid spat with IPS official D Roopa; netizens outraged

Twitter users are mourning the suspension of a well known account, less than a day after it engaged in a lengthy spat with IPS official D Roopa. Over the last day, the two had indulged in an extensive debate over the decision of several states and agencies to ban the use of firecrackers during Diwali.
It began when when Roopa shared a lengthy Facebook post putting forth her views on the cracker ban. "When an order is passed by government, we expect people to obey it in letter and spirit. Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can't for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers. Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?" she had asked.
The post would go on to say that association of crackers with Hinduism were also misleading. "For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there's no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas. Crackers came in to this country with Europeans. It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism," she had claimed.
And this was enough to spark off a massive debate lasting over a day and in all likelihood involving the engagement of hundreds of Twitter users. It is still not clear why exactly the True Indology handle was suspended. While he had held a differing viewpoint from the IPS official, insisting that the use of crackers was indeed an ingrained part of Hindu culture and history, this is not quite grounds for suspension.
True Indology has in the meantime taken to his Twitter account, alleging that while this was of course a coincidence, his account had been suspended without even an email from Twitter amid his spat with D Roopa.
"One IPS officer from Bengaluru (Twitter India Head Quarters) issued directives to ban Diwali crackers. She said that crackers were not mentioned in ancient texts. I disagreed with her and showed her references from Ananda Ramayana and Skanda Purana. She challenged me to divulge my personal details. I refused to divulge those details. She then said "Your time is up". And boom. My account was suspended within 5 minutes. What a sweet coincidence! Twitter sent no mail. Gave no reason. Simply suspended my account," he wrote on Instagram.
Since then, netizens have come out in droves to share their support for the suspended user. The hashtag "BringBackTrueIndology" has been trending on social media even since news of the suspension broke, and in his Instagram post, the user thanked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli for their support. "She is the best ever. I am inspired by her courage and grateful for her kindness," he wrote about Kangana.
Kangana is not alone. Over the last several hours many a prominent Twitter user has come out in support of True Indology, urging that the handle be reinstated. Many have also used this as an opportunity to hit out at the IPS official.
Take a look at some of the comments:
