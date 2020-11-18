BringBackTrueIndology: Twitter suspends RW account amid spat with IPS official D Roopa; netizens outraged

Twitter users are mourning the suspension of a well known account, less than a day after it engaged in a lengthy spat with IPS official D Roopa. Over the last day, the two had indulged in an extensive debate over the decision of several states and agencies to ban the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

It began when when Roopa shared a lengthy Facebook post putting forth her views on the cracker ban. "When an order is passed by government, we expect people to obey it in letter and spirit. Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can't for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers. Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?" she had asked.

The post would go on to say that association of crackers with Hinduism were also misleading. "For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there's no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas. Crackers came in to this country with Europeans. It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism," she had claimed.