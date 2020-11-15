On Virat Kohli's crackers-free Diwali greetings, Twitter trolls target wife Anushka

In a bizarre turn of events, a short video message by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has turned into a massive Twitter tirade against his wife Anushka Sharma and their family. The comments run the gamut from jibes at the duo for not always being environmentally conscious to far more bizarre comments about how their dog is cowardly.

But how did this seemingly endless stream of negative comments originate? Indian skipper Virat Kohli had on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, urging people to refrain from bursting crackers. "A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Since then Kohli and Sharma have become trending topics on Twitter, and there have even been counter-trends in his support.