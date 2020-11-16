'This Diwali, no new clothes, no firecrackers...': Hingoli girl's moving letter to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had on October 23 announced a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for the rain-affected parts of the state, saying the amount will be disbursed before Diwali. The announcement had come days after Thackeray took a review of the estimated losses in the areas which were hit hard by the rains.

Meanwhile, a young girl from Maharashtra's Hingoli has written a moving letter to the Chief Minister, saying her father couldn't buy her new clothes or firecrackers this Diwali as they did not receive any disbursement after their crops were destroyed due to torrential rains.

Samiksha Savke, studying in 6th Std in New High school Goregaon, said the rains destroyed their soybean and black gram crops, and now they have no money.

"My brother and I asked our father to buy us firecrackers and clothes, but he told us that he could buy them only after the disbursement reaches our bank account," she said and requested to deposit the money.