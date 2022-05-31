Brahmastra teaser: Fans spot Shah Rukh Khan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt dropped a new teaser of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The trailer of the movie will be released on June 15. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia's husband Ranbir in the lead role. Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia plays the role of Isha.
The latest teaser shows the duo caught in a storm. Twitterati also spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the latest teaser. It is being speculated that SRK will be appearing in the movie for a cameo. While there was no mention of SRK in the teaser, fans felt that they saw King Khan. Check out fan reactions related to the same:
If you take a look at the teaser carefully, you will see a man standing in front of a rock. Twitteratis came to the conclusion that they saw SRK.
Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. It was on the sets of this movie that Alia and Ranbir fell head-over-heels in love.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)