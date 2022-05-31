Brahmastra teaser: Fans spot Shah Rukh Khan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Image credits: Google

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt dropped a new teaser of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The trailer of the movie will be released on June 15. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia's husband Ranbir in the lead role. Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia plays the role of Isha.

The latest teaser shows the duo caught in a storm. Twitterati also spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the latest teaser. It is being speculated that SRK will be appearing in the movie for a cameo. While there was no mention of SRK in the teaser, fans felt that they saw King Khan. Check out fan reactions related to the same:

All these visuals are TOP NOTCH!🔥 So the world famous VFX company DNEG is handling the VFX of #Brahmastra. Global Megastar #ShahRukhKhan will essay the character of a SCIENTIST & the film opens with SRK's sequence. It's a long scene & he shot it over 10 days at Film City!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s636DdBvWD — Som (@SomTheCharmer) May 31, 2022

#Brahmāstra Trailer Teaser has been released, section of fans thinks #SRK also made it to the teaser cut. They Spotted King Khan in the teaser: Is That #𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐮𝐤𝐡𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 Wielding the Trishul. Yes shirtless man with a Trishul is the @iamSRK.🔥



https://t.co/0d6BvEzOrz — SHAsHikant CHavan (@iamsmCHavan) May 31, 2022

Is that SHAH RUKH KHAN sir 😯😯

Agar eya hua toh theater fad jaega 🔥 #SRK #BrahmastraTeaser #Brahmāstra pic.twitter.com/w2WWAHR0ij — Pritam Ghosh (@IamPritam98) May 31, 2022

#Brahmastra Bhut Badi Blockbuster Hogi ..!! 🤞✨



Bollywood Wapis Aa raha hai ...!! 2023

SRK & RK Only Two Actors line-up Strong



Best of Luck #Ranbirkapoor !! ♥️ — Ajay Bishnoi SRKian (@iamAjaybishnoi) May 31, 2022

I never was excited about any movie other than SRKs movie in Bollywood like waiting for glimpses,teaser, trailer but #Brahmastra got me in bro.!



VFX was impressive

nd I am so so excited about @iamsrk cameo in movie.! #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/7ZWTAlQHOZ — Suhail_gaada115 (@GaadaSuhail) May 31, 2022

If you take a look at the teaser carefully, you will see a man standing in front of a rock. Twitteratis came to the conclusion that they saw SRK.

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. It was on the sets of this movie that Alia and Ranbir fell head-over-heels in love.