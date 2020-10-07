'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends once again over Ali Fazal's old tweet on CAA-NRC protests

Trailer of the anticipated web series ‘Mirzapur 2’ finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-long wait, with adequate violence and drama duly in place.

Following the usual norm, a section of netizens on Twitter began trending “boycott Mirzapur 2”, citing a 2019 tweet by actor Ali Fazal, who essays the role of Guddu Pandit in the series.

In the tweets, the 'Fukrey' actor appears to be talking about the CAA-NRC protests.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

One of the tweets from the screenshots that are doing rounds on the micro-blogging site, read, "Protests: Suru Majboori Mein Kiye Thhey, Ab Maja Aa Raha Hai!!!"