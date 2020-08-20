'Dear Richa Chadha, don't dilute nepotism debate to promote your boyfriend Ali Fazal', writes 'news agency' IANS

Actress Richa Chadha is enraged with a report about the duration of the presence of her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal in the trailer of his upcoming Hollywood movie, Death On The Nile. She has dragged the nepotism debate into the issue.

Dear Richa, you are confused, and blind to the fact that the story was about Ali's footage in the trailer, and not about whether he is an outsider.

For those who came in late, the first trailer of the Hollywood film "Death On The Nile" was released on Wednesday, and it didn't reveal much about Ali's character with the actor making a 'blink-and-miss' appearance. Richa holds a grudge against IANS because of the use of the term, and has mixed it up with an entirely different conversation about Bollywood outsiders and nepotism.

"Dear IANS, what's with the headline? Past 2 months you were crying that outsiders face discrimination. So how about the role of the media in discrediting their achievements? Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?" Richa wrote on Thursday on Twitter.