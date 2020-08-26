boycottMirzapur2 trends as Ali Fazal's tweets on CAA-NRC protest resurface; Tweeple say 'Guddu Bhaiyya is jihadi'

Season two of Ali Fazal's popular crime drama, 'Mirzapur' is all set to release on October 23. On Wednesday, '#boycottMirzapur2' made its way to Twitter trends as Fazal's old tweets from December 2019 re-surfaced on the internet.
In the tweets, the 'Fukrey' actor was talking about the CAA-NRC protests. One of the tweets from the screenshots that are doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site, reads, "Protests: Suru Majboori Mein Kiye Thhey, Ab Maja Aa Raha Hai!!!"
A user wrote, "#BoycottMirzapur2 One of the best web series. But desh se badhkar kuch nahi."
"Ali Faizal the actor playing role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. See how he is supporting the riots and protests against CAA and NRC. PLEASE BOYCOTT MIRZAPUR 2," wrote another user.
A user tweeted, "We made this jihadi a Star & he backstabbed us Protesting in the anti CAA campaign, I bet he don't even know what is the act about. But he's getting funds from jihadi organizations Now the only thing we can do is boycott these terrorist squad members."
Here are the tweets:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)